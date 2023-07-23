Brit attacked Djokovic – why were you silent? He receives money from the same sponsor as Federer, and now Novak’s move bothers him! | Sports

Jackie Stewart attacked Novak Djokovic for breaking his racket at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic (36) fell in the Wimbledon final, losing to Carlos Alcaraz (20) and missing his 24th Grand Slam title. The moment from the third game of the fifth set shows how difficult everything was for him and how nervous he was because of the missed opportunities. Then the Spaniard made a break, and the Serb broke the racket in a fit of rage. That’s why he is now called Jackie Stewart (84).

The legendary Formula 1 driver and three-time champion in this sport was on the Central Court as the ambassador of the Swiss “Rolex”. The famous watch manufacturer sponsored by Roger Federer. “It was Novak’s mistake. He should have apologized in his speech after the match,” Stewart told the British “Telegraph”.

The British driver openly criticized the Serbian tennis player who has already been punished for breaking his racket. He had to pay $8,000 for it. That amount was deducted from the check he received for reaching the third Grand Slam final of the season. Novak is currently in Croatia on vacation and will soon start preparing for the US Open.



