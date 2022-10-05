Original title: Britain sent warships and survey ships to worry about attack on submarine facilities near Norway

Frigate HMS Somerset (British Navy)

Overseas Network, October 5thAccording to the British “Daily Mail” report on October 5, the United Kingdom has dispatched warships and survey ships to the North Sea for fear of attacks on energy pipelines, drilling platforms and submarine cables near Norway.

A British navy source said the UK has dispatched the HMS Somerset frigate and the survey ship HMS Enterprise to the North Sea region, where there is currently a lot of uncertainty about infrastructure. Britain’s largest oil and gas field is located near Norwegian waters, with dozens of drilling rigs.

On October 4, local time, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the submarine cable between Lofoten Henningswil and Svolvaer had a problem and broke. Work is currently underway to repair the cable, which will take a few days to a week. (Overseas Network Li Fang)

