Strikes have been underway in the health sector for months: with operations canceled and visits missed. A very tough confrontation between unions and the government in which it seemed that an agreement could not be found. The Conservative executive today reached an understanding with health unions in England representing different categories, including nurses and ambulance workers, after presenting a new salary offer. It is now foreseen the vote of the members of the union to put an end to the long ongoing dispute in the NHS, the public health service. The offer, as Health Minister Stephen Barclay has pointed out, provides a 5% salary increase from April and a one-off payment of at least £1,655 to top up the previous year’s pay.

Rishi Sunak’s government offer was possible by putting it on the table £2.5 billion more for the increase in wages loudly requested by health employees to adjust to the high cost of living. For this reason they have led a protest campaign in recent months with numerous strikes capable of bringing paralysis to an NHS already grappling with chronic structural problems and ever longer waiting lists. Nearly all the unions participating in the long and difficult negotiations – including the three largest in the sector, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unison and Gmb – have recommended their members to vote in favor of the agreement. Among the categories represented, in addition to nurses and ambulance operators, there are physiotherapists, midwives and cleaners. Doctors are excluded, who have a different contract.

In presenting the offer, the minister stated that it is a “fair wage increase” which is also capable of protecting the economy from the risk of an inflationary spiral. The agreement, in addition to marking a completely different approach on the part of the government compared to the confrontation of recent months, was also possible after the positive estimates on the price increase announced yesterday by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt with the financial maneuver of spring. Inflation in the UK is set to fall from 10.7% at present to 2.9% by the end of the year.

Satisfaction with the agreement was expressed by Pat Cullen, the combative manager of the Royal College of Nursing, the reference union of nurses: “The members took the most difficult decision to strike and I believe that today they have been repaid”. The protest campaign of the unions was therefore suspended pending the expression of the members.

In recent days, however, a strike of three consecutive days by the so-called had started junior doctor of England: already qualified young doctors practicing while doing postgraduate practice for modest average salaries in National Health Service (NHS) hospitals. One of the largest unrest of medical staff in British healthcare history, launched to demand a 35% pay rise.