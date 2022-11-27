[The Epoch Times, November 26, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dave Ruo) The UK recently plans to tighten immigration policies. According to The Times, foreign students who want to study in the UK may be turned away. Unless they get a spot at a “top university”.

The British government is said to be discussing how to reduce the flow of migrants to the UK after reporting record net migration on Thursday (November 24).

There will also reportedly be restrictions on how many family members students can bring into the country. The rule will also only apply to foreign students who are not already living in the UK.

Some 1.1 million people arrived in the UK in the year to June, while around 560,000 emigrated over the same period, for a record net migration of 504,000, according to ONS figures on Thursday.

That was three times the net migration of 173,000 over the past 12 months and higher than the pre-Brexit record of 336,000 in the year to March 2015.

The ONS said the rise in immigration was driven by “unprecedented world events”, including the arrival of 311,600 people through schemes targeting migrants from Ukraine, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

However, it was also driven by foreign student numbers, which rose to a record high of 476,000 in the year to September, up 76% from 2019. They brought 116,000 dependents, meaning the study visa route contributed 577,994 migrants.

India sent the most students with 127,530, but Nigerians brought the most dependents per applicant with 50,631 bringing 51,637 dependents.

Sources say this could be addressed by requiring students to prove they have enough money to care for dependents or limiting the number of family members.

The 435,000 increase in immigration was driven by people from outside the EU, who rose from 379,000 to 704,000 in the year to June. In contrast, 51,000 fewer EU migrants arrived than departed.

According to reports, plans to prevent foreign students from studying in the UK appear to run counter to the government’s international growth strategy from 2019, which aims to increase the number of international students studying in the UK to 600,000 a year by 2030.

However, according to the UK Higher Education Statistics Agency, this target has already been achieved in the 2020/21 academic year, when more than 605,000 non-UK students were enrolled in higher education.

According to the government website, the strategy was originally developed to “support global opportunities for the UK education sector”.

A Home Office representative said the Home Office would not comment on “speculation” about the idea that foreign students might be banned from entering the UK.

However, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in a statement that record numbers of people traveling to the UK were “understandable” given the war in Ukraine, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong, but said: The British public “rightly expected” that immigration would decrease over time.

“This level of immigration puts pressure on accommodation and housing provision, health, education and other public services. We must ensure we have a sustainable, balanced and manageable approach, which is why we continue to review our immigration Policy reasons,” Braverman said in a statement.

“My top priorities remain addressing the increase in dangerous and illegal border crossings and stopping the abuse of our system. It is critical that we restore public confidence and take back control of our borders,” she wrote.

