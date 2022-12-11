[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 09, 2022]On Friday (December 9), the United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced the launch of the Global Combat Air Program (Global Combat Air Programme), integrating the three parties’ research on cutting-edge air combat technology and cooperating Develop a new generation of fighter jets, which are expected to enter service in 2035.

Britain, Japan and Italy said in a joint statement that the cooperation aims to jointly deal with the rising geopolitical threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

The “ambitious effort” will “accelerate our advanced military capabilities and technological superiority” at a time of increasing threats and aggression, integrating the three countries’ current research on cutting-edge air combat technologies, including: stealth capabilities, High-tech sensors. The three parties also released a set of images of next-generation fighter jets flying over Mount Fuji, London and Rome.

The statement states that “we collectively want the new aircraft to be central to a broader combat air system and to serve in multiple domains,” including in Europe, Asia, and globally “with the United States, NATO, and our partners. future interoperability.”

Washington supports the plan, the Pentagon said in a statement. “We have begun an important collaboration through a series of discussions on autonomous system capabilities, which can complement Japan’s next fighter jet program on other platforms,” ​​the statement said.

A Japanese Defense Ministry official said the new fighter aims to surpass the capabilities of existing fighters such as the U.S. F-35. Although the total cost has not yet been finalized, the three countries, Britain, Japan and Italy, will not share the cost completely equally, the official added.

Britain, Japan and Italy have not yet determined their respective cost sharing ratios.

BAE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Leonardo lead airframe design

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that British arms dealer BAE Systems, Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy’s Leonardo will lead the design of the fuselage. The new fighter will have advanced digital capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and network electronic warfare.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that European missile manufacturer MBDA and Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric will also join the “Global Air Combat Plan”, while Rolls-Royce, IHI Corp and Avio Aero will also work together to develop fighter engines.

The details of the development of the next-generation fighter are expected to be drawn up in 2024.

