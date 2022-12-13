Home World Britain ushers in the first wave of cold wave this winter, air transport suffers large-scale disruption – Xinhua English.news.cn
Original title: Britain ushered in the first wave of cold wave this winter, air transport suffered large-scale disruption

Recently, the UK ushered in the first cold wave of this winter, and the snowfall on the night of the 11th local time had a greater impact on the local aviation industry.

London Stansted Airport issued a statement on the evening of the 11th, saying that due to the weather, it was forced to close the runway to clear snow, and all flights have been suspended. In addition, London Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport were also affected by bad weather. According to statistics, on the 11th, a total of 50 flights at Heathrow Airport were canceled due to weather reasons. On the 12th, the airport will “restrict the take-off and landing of flights.” Gatwick Airport closed one of the runways on the night of the 11th, causing some flights to be delayed or canceled, and another 28 flights were diverted to other airports.

On the 8th local time, the British Met Office warned that Arctic storms are hitting the UK, and the minimum nighttime temperature in some areas may be as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in most cities in the UK, including London, is generally below zero degrees Celsius. (Headquarters reporter Gao Zhan)

