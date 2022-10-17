Home World Britain’s new finance minister accused the prime minister’s tax cut plan ‘a mistake’ after taking office
Britain's new finance minister accused the prime minister's tax cut plan 'a mistake' after taking office

On October 14, local time, Truss fired former Chancellor of the Exchequer Quasi Kwarten and made major adjustments to the previously proposed tax cut plan. Kwarten, who has been in office for only 38 days, has thus become the shortest-serving British Chancellor of the Exchequer since 1970, and former foreign and health secretary Jeremy Hunt has been appointed to replace Kwarten.

In September this year, the British government announced a series of large-scale tax cuts. Under the plan, the UK will cancel plans to increase corporate tax rates and reduce income tax rates. The plan caused investors to worry about the financial situation of the British government, the British pound and the British bond market experienced huge shocks, and the Bank of England was forced to intervene to stabilize the market.

Due to overwhelming opposition pressure, Truss announced in early October that it would abandon the cut in the top income tax rate. On the 14th, she further said that a plan to raise corporate taxes proposed by the previous government would also remain.

Radical tax cuts not only led to chaos in the British financial market, but also reduced the British people’s trust in the government. At the same time, some cabinet members have also begun to discuss how to get Truss to resign.

On October 15, local time, Hunter, the new British finance minister, publicly stated that Truss’s tax cut plan did not take into account the budget, was acting “blindly”, and using borrowing to finance tax cuts was “not feasible”; in addition, reducing wealth The personal tax is “a mistake”.

Britain’s new finance minister, when he was appointed in danger, accused the prime minister of a tax cut plan “a mistake”. Click on the video to see what it is!

