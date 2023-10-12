British Airways Cancels Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Safety Concerns

A British Airways flight from London to Tel Aviv was forced to turn around just before landing in the Israeli city on Wednesday after the airline announced the cancellation of all flights to Tel Aviv due to safety concerns.

Flight BA165, originating from London Heathrow Airport, was approaching Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport when it received the order to return to the takeoff city, according to the aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24.

The airline, in response to heavy fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces, confirmed the cancellation of the flight shortly before it was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv. British Airways further stated that it had suspended all services to and from Tel Aviv as a precautionary measure.

In a statement to CNN, the airline emphasized that safety remains its top priority and that the decision was made following the latest assessment of the situation. The airline is contacting customers who had booked flights to or from Tel Aviv, offering them alternatives such as refunds or the option to change their reservation to another airline.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in the region,” reassured a spokesperson for British Airways. However, the airline did not provide a specific timeline for resuming flights to Tel Aviv.

Following British Airways’ move, various other international airlines have also suspended their services to Tel Aviv amidst escalating attacks. Virgin Atlantic and US airlines including Delta, United, and American Airlines have all canceled flights or connections in recent days. Additionally, several countries have arranged special repatriation flights to evacuate their citizens from Israel.

The situation continues to be closely monitored as airlines and governments respond to the ongoing hostilities in the region.

– With information from Barry Neild.

