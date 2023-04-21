Home » British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after the release of a report accusing him of bullying his aides
Dominic Raab, British deputy prime minister and justice minister, has resigned following the publication of a report accusing him of bullying some of his collaborators. Raab resigned on Friday morning with a statement in which he thanked the government, but also complained about the report on bullying: the former minister wrote that he believes the allegations against him are unfair and that the report gives a definition of bullying so extensive as to set a “dangerous precedent”.

The report against Raab had been commissioned by the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after some journalistic investigations had revealed that Raab had allegedly behaved abruptly and abusively towards some of his collaborators when he was Minister of Justice, between September 2021 and September of 2022: some of them would be bullied into tears, others were so tense in his presence that they vomited before meetings.

