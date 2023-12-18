British Government Supports Israeli Aggression in Gaza: Arms Sales and Military Aid

Can the Prime Minister explain why 153 countries are wrong and the UK is right?

The question was raised by Scottish National Party leader Stephen Flynn to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting of the House of Commons in response to 153 countries at the United Nations voting in favor of a ceasefire, with Britain abstaining from the vote. This is not the only support the British government has given to Israeli aggression. Since the war began, Britain has declared full support for Tel Aviv and has translated that support into military aid, including royal ships, helicopters and spy planes.

Meanwhile, the British government has continued to sell arms to Israel over the past period, despite strong evidence that Israeli forces have violated international law in the Gaza Strip, including indiscriminate bombings and direct attacks on civilian targets. This has caused concern among some human rights groups that weapons exported from the UK will be used to kill civilians in the Gaza Strip. To this end, some organizations have raised legal objections, urging the Supreme Court to intervene and suspend British arms sales to the occupying power.

Spy planes, helicopters and royal ships

On October 13, just days after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and Israel’s invasion of Gaza, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the UK’s intention to provide the necessary military assistance to help Israel in its war effort. Sunak said the efforts were “aimed at monitoring regional threats and preventing sudden escalations in conflicts in the Middle East.” The aid package adds to Britain’s physical presence in the region, which has two military bases on the island of Cyprus, one of which is the largest Royal Air Force base outside the UK.

By November, defense officials said a total of 12 British military aircraft were deployed to improve surveillance and reconnaissance missions in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The British Ministry of Defense claimed that these military aircraft provided reconnaissance support to Israel by flying surveillance of the eastern Mediterranean. Their mission also included preventing the transfer of weapons to the Palestinian resistance movement.

These reconnaissance aircraft include the P-8 Poseidon, a long-range, multi-mission maritime reconnaissance aircraft produced by Boeing Defense Industries. “Poseidon” is equipped with a set of radar sensors specifically targeted at maritime intelligence missions, including the APY-10 multi-mission radar, acoustic sensor system and electronic support system (ESM). It is also equipped with high-resolution maps and has in-flight capabilities. The ability to refuel.

The P-8 can fly at an altitude of 41,000 feet and at a speed of 490 knots, equivalent to 900 kilometers per hour, and can perform missions at both high and low altitudes. Poseidon also has a full range of radio frequency communications, including broadband satellite communications with ground stations, allowing interoperability with allies and partner nations to support operational coordination.

The list of British aid to the occupation also included the Merlin, a British naval helicopter that entered service in 1999 and has been developed and updated several times since. The Merlin was known as a submarine hunter and was therefore equipped with torpedoes suitable for this task. But in addition, the helicopter is equipped with the latest radar systems and scanning devices, which makes it suitable for maritime patrol and search and rescue missions. At the same time, Merlin’s Crowsest system has early warning capabilities against air strikes, as well as long-range land, air, and sea tracking capabilities.

In addition to the reconnaissance aircraft, two Royal Navy ships also arrived in the eastern Mediterranean, including the British “Gulf” class amphibious landing ship, which is considered one of the pillars of the Royal Fleet and is designed to transport troops, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition and Supporting amphibious assaults, it features the ability to act as a “mother ship” for forces deployed on Earth. In addition, the RFA Argus is a receiving ship that serves as a floating medical facility and can perform a variety of roles, including emergency rescue and supporting amphibious operations.

The MoD report did not mention any details about other UK surveillance aircraft deployed in the Middle East. However, some sources indicate that a fleet of reconnaissance aircraft used by the Royal Air Force can perform these surveillance missions, including an advanced “MQ-9 Reaper” drone, a multi-mission drone produced by General Atomics. , famous for being one of the most important aircraft in the U.S. fleet. The drone features a radar unit capable of transmitting information to multiple aircraft and ground sites, in addition to carrying weapons such as missiles and laser-guided bombs, and can fly long distances up to 1,850 kilometers without refueling.

There is also the RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft produced by the American Boeing Company. Due to its ability to intercept ground signals (whether human-to-human or electronic communications), it is widely used in espionage, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Although British Ministry of Defense officials did not specify any location of the military base used by the aircraft, some reports mentioned British military bases on the island of Cyprus, specifically Akrotiri. That’s at least what transmitter and receiver data showed on November 14, when the open source tracking application FlightRadar24 detected the presence of the multi-purpose tanker “A330 MRTT”, which is stationed in Akko, in Mediterranean waters and off the coast of Gaza. One of Rotieri’s Royal Air Force tankers.

On December 12, the British Parliament discussed a legal objection submitted by the Palestinian human rights organization Al-Haq and the UK-based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) to challenge the UK in the context of Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip. Suspension of arms sales to Israel pending judicial review. According to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, more than 18,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed since the war began.

Human rights groups have become increasingly concerned that weapons supplied by the UK to Israel are being used to kill civilians in the Gaza Strip. In response, Ahmed Abu Fur, a lawyer at the Palestinian Haq Foundation, said that the UK has a legal and moral obligation to suspend licenses to sell weapons to regimes that have committed brutal war crimes.

Since 2015, the UK government has authorized more than £472 million worth of weapons to support the Israeli occupation forces, which is the value of a limited sales authorization, but there are a further 58 open licenses of unlimited value to Israel, according to human rights groups noted in its legal objections because they lack transparency and allow an unlimited number of weapons to be supplied to Israel.

The licensed weapons include aircraft, helicopters, drones, bombs, missiles, armored vehicles, tanks and ammunition, and include permission to sell F-35 stealth fighter parts, many of which are manufactured in the UK. The planes have recently appeared in social media posts as being used by the Israeli air force to bomb the Gaza Strip.

This breaches the UK’s arms export laws, which state that licenses cannot be issued if there is a risk that the weapons could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law. According to credible human rights reports, Israel has committed several widespread and undeniable violations. The 40-page legal objection includes all reports of indiscriminate attacks on civilians, sieges, famine, forced displacement, and the risk of genocide, the Guardian reported.

Human Rights Watch pointed out in a report published on October 12 that these violations include: Israel’s use of white phosphorus in Gaza, which is a clear violation of international law. On the same day, Amnesty International also issued a public statement, calling the blockade of Gaza an inhumane form of collective punishment and equivalent to a war crime. In a subsequent report issued on October 20, the organization also pointed out that there is indisputable evidence that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing killed all families in the Gaza Strip and violated international humanitarian law.

Despite these violations, a report published by the website openDemocracy confirmed that the UK has no intention of suspending arms sales to Israel. A spokesman for the Department of Business and Trade said that all export licenses are subject to continuous monitoring and review, adding that the UK has the ability to refuse or suspend existing licenses if they are found to not meet UK export standards, stressing that there are currently no plans to immediately Stop arms export licenses to Israel.

The situation was condemned by Emily Apple, media coordinator for the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT), who said the rejection of the growing evidence that Israel was committing war crimes in Gaza pitted the UK against Israel. Collusion. A report published by Human Rights Watch on December 13 also emphasized this point, stating that the UK must respect its laws and immediately stop licenses to sell weapons and military equipment to Israel. The UK must not risk serious violations of international law.

Share this: Facebook

X

