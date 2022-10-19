Original title: British media: BBC has been revealed to have produced a secret broadcast script in preparation for the blackout in the UK this winter

Reference News Network reported on October 19According to a report on the website of the British “Guardian” on the 18th, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has prepared secret broadcast scripts that can be read on radio programs if an energy shortage this winter causes power outages or gas supply interruptions.

The broadcast transcripts seen by The Guardian reporters set out how the BBC will prepare to reassure the public if a “severe power outage” causes cellphone networks, internet access, banking systems or traffic lights to fail across England, Wales and Scotland . Northern Ireland will not be affected as it shares the grid with the Republic of Ireland.

A draft broadcast script for the BBC warned that the power outage could last for two days, with hospitals and police under “extreme pressure”. Another draft broadcast said: “The government has indicated that it hopes to restore power within the next 36 to 48 hours. Until then, different parts of the UK will start to receive intermittent power.”

The BBC has a formal role in helping to spread information across the country as part of the government’s civil contingency plan during a state of emergency.

The report pointed out that the British government cooperated with the BBC as part of its contingency planning process, but it is not clear whether the British government has provided information on the scripts. A UK government spokesman said: “The government is confident that we will not face such a situation this winter.”

The BBC said it did not comment on its emergency broadcast plans. (compile/mardan)

