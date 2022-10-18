British media: Britons forced to frugal as energy costs rise

Reference News Network reported on October 18According to a Reuters report on the 18th, according to data released by the credit card department of Barclays Bank on the same day, Britons are staying at home more at night, bringing their own lunch to work, and giving up buying new clothes and food and drink to ensure they can afford it. Rising energy bills this fall and this winter.

Although the British government will subsidize household energy bills until April next year, the average household will still spend twice as much on heating and lighting each month as it did a year ago. Wages have also failed to keep up with the UK’s 9.9% inflation rate in August.

Figures from Barclays’ credit card department found that 53% of Britons are planning to cut discretionary spending to cover their energy bills.

Of those, 60% cut back on dining at restaurants, 47% cut back on drinks at pubs, bars and nightclubs, and 59% cut back on new clothes and accessories.

According to the report, data shows that 51% of Britons plan to stay at home more at night in the next few months.

The survey shows that 29% of Britons currently bring their own lunch to work instead of buying food on the way to work, and 28% of Britons have reduced the amount of food and drink they eat and drink at work, such as coffee and snacks. About 13% even skipped a meal at work altogether.

According to reports, Barclays Bank credit card department said that 65% of Britons are looking for ways to save energy in their homes.

Of these people, 68% turned off the lights when leaving the room, 57% wore thicker clothing, and 54% boiled only the amount they needed, rather than a full pot of water.

The data from Barclays’ credit card unit matches Kantar’s data last week, the report said. The latter found that Britons were avoiding ovens in search of cheaper ways to cook. Sales of slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers that use less electricity have grown significantly.

Kantar also highlighted that people are also stocking up on candles and duvets as they prepare for possible winter power outages.

