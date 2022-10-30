Home World British media: Queen’s head hits bird as she landed on plane from India – BBC News
British media: Queen’s head hits bird as she landed on plane from India – BBC News

British media: Queen’s head hits bird as she landed on plane from India – BBC News
2022-10-29 17:31

Source: China News Network

British media: Queen of England hits bird on her head when landing from India

China News Service, October 29. According to the British “Daily Mail” report, on the 28th local time, Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom returned to the United Kingdom from India by plane. The plane collided with a bird when it was about to land, and the nose damaged.

Data map: Queen Camilla of England.

Photos show a large dent in the plane’s nose cone. Reports say the jetliner has occasionally struck birds but poses no danger to the plane.

A British Airways spokesman said the plane landed safely and passengers disembarked normally. The planes will be inspected and airlines are expected to resume normal service soon. According to the UK Civil Aviation Authority, between 2012 and 2016, there were 8,011 bird strikes in UK airspace.

According to British media reports, Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom had previously spent a holiday in a health center in India. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the matter.Return to Sohu, see more

