Original title: British media: Scholz said that if Russia withdraws troops, Germany is willing to resume economic cooperation

　　Reference news network reported on December 13 According to a Reuters report on December 12, German Chancellor Scholz said on the 12th that if the Kremlin ends the conflict with Ukraine, economic cooperation between Germany and Russia may resume.

Scholz has previously said in several speeches that Western sanctions on Russia would not be lifted until Moscow withdrew its troops from Ukraine and reached a peace deal with Kiev.

“At the moment, our relations are decreasing, gradually decreasing,” he told Germany’s Council for Economic Relations in Eastern Europe, the report said, referring to the fact that Western sanctions against Russia have significantly crippled bilateral trade and investment.

“However, if Russia ends the ‘war,’ (Russia should be given a chance to resume economic cooperation.) But not now,” Scholz said.

Source: Reference news

