15
- British media: South Korean army says it has salvaged rocket wreckage used by North Korea to launch satellite in May – yqqlm sohu
- The wreckage of the North Korean space vehicle that fell into the sea for 15 days was salvaged by South Korea Lianhe Zaobao
- The South Korean Army retrieved the wreckage of the North Korean satellite rocket from the sea | China Press China Daily
- The wreckage of the North Korean space vehicle fell into the sea for 15 days and was salvaged by South Korea- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- South Korean army salvages wreckage of North Korea’s satellite launch vehicle | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also China-India defense ministers meeting in New Delhi draws attention_Both Sides_China_Li Shangfu-Sohu