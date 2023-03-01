Home World British media started the “poisoned train” accident: American railway operators spent huge sums of money lobbying the government to shrink supervision-Original-Overseas Network
British media started the “poisoned train” accident: American railway operators spent huge sums of money lobbying the government to shrink supervision-Original-Overseas Network

The scene of the “poisonous train” derailment accident in Ohio, USA (data map)

Overseas Network, March 1st The British “Guardian” published an article on February 27 stating that over the years, the Norfolk Southern Railway Company, to which the Ohio derailed “poisonous train” belongs, and other railway operators have invested millions of dollars in marketing and lobbying to fight against the Federal regulators and policymakers have forged a rapport to counter calls for more regulation of railroads.

The report cited data from the nonprofit OpenSecrets as saying that between 2015 and 2022, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) spent more than $39.4 million lobbying the federal government. American railroads such as Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific also made large political contributions.

The report mentioned that the US rail industry has also adopted more indirect tactics, such as hiring a public relations and government affairs firm in Washington, D.C., to push for the removal of mandatory safety standards in favor of voluntary, industry-led oversight. For example, between 2015 and 2019, the Association of American Railroads paid a public relations and government affairs firm in Washington, D.C., as much as $23.3 million in “paid media consulting and advertising fees.” (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

