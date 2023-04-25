British media: US Republican Party is embracing extreme gun culture to glorify political violence

Rittenhouse (file map)

Overseas Network, April 24 (Xinhua) According to a report by the British “Guardian” on April 24, Republicans in the United States are embracing extreme gun culture and glorifying political violence.

Rittenhouse, 20, was the guest of honor at a Republican fundraiser in Idaho on April 15, when his signed AR-15 was auctioned off. People will also be able to purchase tickets to a shooting event hosted by Rittenhouse as part of the fundraiser. Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded one during anti-racism protests in 2020. In November 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse shot and killed 2 people with a rifle (data map)

The report said Rittenhouse was invited to the GOP fundraiser, a sign that Republicans have further embraced the most extreme elements of the gun lobby. Stephen Pigott, a researcher at the Western State Center, a non-profit organization in the United States, said that it is dangerous to support and praise people like Rittenhouse, and that US government officials and the media should condemn political violence instead of accepting it. Hosting and organizing fundraisers together, as well as hosting shooting range events, is the epitome of glorifying political violence.” Pigott added that Republicans and the right-wing media have increasingly embraced the rhetoric of fringe extremist groups, which has sparked a crisis. Fear, and possibly increased violence. (Overseas Network/Li Fang)

Editor: Zheng Jianlong