British Museum, stabbed outside the museum: the attacker arrested

British Museum, stabbed outside the museum: the attacker arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous injury by stabbing another man near the British Museum in London. Local media report it, adding that the museum has been evacuated.

The attack took place around 10 local time, 11 in Italy, at the intersection of Russell Street and Museum Street, near the entrance to the famous museum in the center of the British capital. The BBC reports that the man attacked, shot in the arm, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

London police, the Met Police, said he had a stab wound and his condition was being assessed. The authorities described the incident as “an isolated incident”, stressing that there are no significant risks to the public and that the case “is not being treated as linked to terrorism”.

