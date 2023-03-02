Home World British navy seizes shipment of Iranian weapons smuggled from ship in Gulf of Oman
World

British navy seizes shipment of Iranian weapons smuggled from ship in Gulf of Oman

by admin
British navy seizes shipment of Iranian weapons smuggled from ship in Gulf of Oman

The Royal Navy on Thursday said it had seized a shipment of Iranian weapons transported by a smuggling ship in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure, which took place while the ship was in international waters, dates back to February 23 but has only now been disclosed. The vessel carried among other things anti-tank missiles and components for the construction of medium-range ballistic missiles. It was not specified who the weapons were intended for, but it is very likely that the ship was headed for Yemen, where Iran has been supporting the Houthis for years, a group of Shiite rebels who have been fighting a civil war since 2014 to control the country against a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

See also  Years of Lead, the appeal of French intellectuals: "No to the repatriation of exiles"

You may also like

Ukraine, man never learns from history: perhaps this...

Aïcha Macky Kidy, the Amazon of Niger ~...

suspects Conte, Speranza, Fontana and Gallera

What Meghan Markle thought of Prince Harry

The Vida Festival closes its line-up with new...

Vacation Turkey 2023 prices after the earthquake |...

Senior U.S. investigative reporter Hersh: The U.S. sabotaged...

«Act of Terror»- TV Courier

Josh Popper on Madonna | Sport

RENAULT GROUP / Aramco next minority shareholder new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy