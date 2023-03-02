The Royal Navy on Thursday said it had seized a shipment of Iranian weapons transported by a smuggling ship in the Gulf of Oman. The seizure, which took place while the ship was in international waters, dates back to February 23 but has only now been disclosed. The vessel carried among other things anti-tank missiles and components for the construction of medium-range ballistic missiles. It was not specified who the weapons were intended for, but it is very likely that the ship was headed for Yemen, where Iran has been supporting the Houthis for years, a group of Shiite rebels who have been fighting a civil war since 2014 to control the country against a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.