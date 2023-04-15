Rejecting the Government’s pay offer, nurses in England announced on Friday that they will go on strike for 48 hours from April 30 to May 2.

Izvor: Anadoliya/Viktor Szymanowicz

“What has been offered so far is simply not enough. The Government needs to increase what is already offered and we will be very critical of any move to reduce it,” said Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN). in a letter to the State Minister of Health.

She warned that they are going back to the old ways until there is a significantly improved offer.

The government expressed concern about the impact on patients.

Members of the Unison Public Service Union have accepted the pay offer, which includes a five per cent pay rise for 2023-2024 and a one-off payment.

The RCN is seeking a 19 percent wage increase, which is five percent higher than current retail price inflation.

Unison’s Sara Gorton said it was clear health workers would like more, but this was the best that could be achieved through negotiations.

This new strike by the Royal College of Nursing will affect intensive care services, which did not happen in previous strikes, Anadolia reports.