British special forces and covert operations in Ukraine | Info

British “Royal” marines were deployed in Ukraine and participated in a series of “high risk” operations. The commandos were involved in ‘discreet operations’ and carried out tasks in an ‘extremely sensitive environment’, according to Lieutenant General Robert Magowan – Deputy Chief of Defense Staff and former head of the Royal Marines..

The Ministry of Defense reported earlier this year that a small contingent of British military personnel was stationed in Ukraine to secure the British embassy in Kiev and maintain the government’s diplomatic presence there. But Lieutenant General Magovan’s admission sets a precedent – it is the first time a senior military official has confirmed that British marines have been deployed to Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

Covert operations in Ukraine

In comments published in the Globe and Laurel – the official magazine of the Royal Marines – Magovan said:

“In January of this year, the 45th Commando Group was deployed at short notice — from the depths of the dark, northern Norwegian winter, to evacuate the British Embassy in Kiev and relocate staff to Poland. Then in April they returned to Ukraine to re-establish a diplomatic mission, providing protection to critical personnel. During both phases, commandos supported other discrete operations in an extremely sensitive environment and with a high level of political and military risk..”

A Royal Navy spokesman told MailOnline that “Royal Marines were deployed to Ukraine to support the UK’s diplomatic presence in the country and had no combat role.”

Before Russia’s February 24 invasion, and as the threat of war grew, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said a small contingent of military personnel was in Ukraine to deliver weapons and help train soldiers. It was later reported that British military personnel, including SAS operatives, were sent to train Ukrainian soldiers on weapons systems after the war began. But the Ministry of Defense insisted at the time that no British soldiers were involved in combat operations.

“British military personnel have been deployed to support talks on the significant training offered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the UK. They have no combat function“, they stated in the statement.

The 45th commando group consists of special forces specially trained for arctic warfare and its men were deployed during exercises in Norway before being sent to Ukraine to carry out the rapid evacuation of embassy personnel. The evacuation of key officials and diplomats from Kiev took place just before the Russian invasion. The Marines then returned to Norway in March, where they took part in NATO’s largest military exercise since the 1980s. Approximately 30,000 soldiers from 28 countries in Europe and North America were involved in military exercises called “Cold Response 2022”. The exercises were intended to show how the united multilateral forces will defend Norway and the northern flank of Europe against the adversary. But an admission by a British lieutenant general suggests that several marines returned to Kiev just a month after the exercise to carry out covert operations amid the war in Ukraine.

“NATO will not send soldiers to Ukraine”

As a reminder, in March, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltemberg, stated that NATO has no intention of sending its soldiers to fight in Ukraine. During his stay at the military base in Lask, Poland, he said that NATO supports Ukraine, sends it anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, humanitarian and financial aid, but that he does not intend to send the army to that country, because NATO is not part of the conflict with Russia.

“NATO is not part of this conflict, so we do not intend to send any troops to Ukraine, nor planes to Ukrainian airspaceStoltenberg said then after visiting the base and talking with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The first man of NATO warned then that all obligations from Article 5 of the NATO agreement, that an attack on one member is an attack on all allies, remain in force.

“We will defend every inch of NATO,” Stoltenberg said.

