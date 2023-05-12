British supermissiles in Kiev: “But time is needed for the offensive”

FLY. Britain has decided to supply Ukraine with modern long-range missiles. While Volodymyr Zelensky seems to be holding back on the start of a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive, saying he is still waiting for weapons from Western countries, London announces that it has begun to send Storm Shadows to Kiev’s troops: cruise missiles with a range of 250 kilometers , designed to be launched from military jets and target underground defensive structures.

It is not clear how many of these missiles will be delivered, but experts say that with these rockets, Ukrainian soldiers will technically be able to strike deeper behind the lines of Russian troops, who have meanwhile built 1,450 km of defensive structures while waiting for Kiev soldiers attempt to retake the territories occupied by Moscow.

The British government’s move immediately angered the Kremlin. “It will require an adequate response from our army,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov warned. While London Defense Minister Ben Wallace told the House of Commons that Russia should “recognize that only her actions led to these missile systems being supplied” to Kiev.

The Storm Shadows would have a range about three times greater than that of the American Himars already supplied to the Ukrainian forces. Furthermore, they would be able to fly for a distance not much less than that of 300 km covered by the Atacms that Kiev has repeatedly asked Washington for. According to some media, the Ukrainian government has assured London that it does not want to hit Russian territory with these missiles: an eventuality that several Western countries fear could trigger a harsh reaction from the Kremlin. However, several observers believe that the Storm Shadows could be used by Kiev to strike in the Crimea that Russia illegally annexed 9 years ago. And the researcher Sidhart Kaushal explained to the PA that these rockets could be used against the Russian fleet on the Black Sea, from where the Russian Kalibr missiles “have been used to hit important Ukrainian infrastructure”.

From Western countries, Ukraine has received arms and military supplies worth 65 billion euros (but not modern F16 fighters). However, yesterday Zelensky stated that not all the weapons have arrived yet and that therefore he prefers to wait before launching a counter-offensive. “With (what we already have) we can move forward and, I think, be successful. But we would lose many people. I think it is unacceptable. So we have to wait,” the Ukrainian president said in an interview with the BBC. Words that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the mercenaries of the notorious Wagner group, commented by saying that the Ukrainian counter-offensive would actually be “in full swing” and that “we are massacring each other”, with the Ukrainian forces advancing “along the flanks » of the city of Bakhmut.

There are those who do not exclude that Zelensky’s statements may have the aim of creating even more uncertainty about the start of a possible counter-offensive. Zelensky then declared that Russia would like “a frozen conflict”, and reiterated that Ukraine has no intention of giving up part of its territories. A few hours later, the US ambassador in Pretoria pointed the finger at South Africa claiming that in December “weapons and ammunition” could have been loaded aboard a Russian ship near Cape Town. “The ambassador’s statements undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership” between the two countries, the South African government replied. —

