A Blytha town of 37,000 inhabitants in Northern England, on the greyish banks of the North Sea2023 is already a very dark year: goodbye to Britishvoltthe dream of the big electric car battery factory e 200 people out of work. Even worse, the nascent electric car industry begins the year, suffering a severe blow.

On the outskirts of Blyth, 15 kilometers north of Newcastle, the “Motor Valley” Englishthe immense Britishvolt factory should have been built, a start-up that designed the largest gigafactory in all of Europe: would also serve mainland automakers.

Many renderings, few capitals

For at least two years, dozens of newspapers, TV channels and websites had been circulating rendering of the imposing plant, which it would have occupied 93 hectares. However, only virtual images will remain: the company was placed into extraordinary administration this morning, with most of its 232 employees made redundant with immediate effect. Employees were briefed on the news at an all-staff meeting. The bankruptcy is not only a setback for electric transport, but also for the British government: Britishvolt had been hailed as a concrete sign of the electoral program “LevellingUp” of the Tories and a great opportunity to boost the region’s economy and underpin the future of British car manufacturing.

Company at the end of the line

But Britishvolt has struggled to generate profits and has run out of money in the meantime. And so on Monday evening, the board of directors, which had not received any valid offers to keep the company afloat, was left with nothing but the decision to lower the shutter. The plans for the £3.8 billion factory they were part of a long-term vision to ramp up UK production of electric vehicle batteries and create around 3,000 skilled jobs.