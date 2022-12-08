Home World Brittney Griner for Viktor But, Cold War-style prisoner exchange between the US and Russia
World

Brittney Griner for Viktor But, Cold War-style prisoner exchange between the US and Russia

by admin
Brittney Griner for Viktor But, Cold War-style prisoner exchange between the US and Russia

MOSCA – The prisoner exchange took place at the UAE’s Abu Dhabi airport as in a remake of “Bridge of Spies”, a Cold War flashback. On one side was the American basketball player Brittney Grineron the other the Russian death merchant Viktor But.

An important goal for the US president Joe Biden at a time of heightened tensions with Russia due to the so-called Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, but which entailed an important price such as the release of the notorious But, which Moscow has been coveting for years.

The

See also  In New York, the police will be able to force people with mental health problems into forced hospitalization

You may also like

“Harry & Meghan” on Netflix, amid accusations of...

USA, Congress approves a measure to protect equal...

Christmas and New Year travel across Europe will...

Usa, San Francisco backs down on robot cops...

In Iran, the police shoot demonstrators in the...

Iran, protesters hit in the face, breasts and...

EU Announces Ninth Round of Sanctions Against Russia...

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for Schlein attack

Authoritative Interpretation丨How can hemodialysis patients resist the new...

Brittney Griner, the US basketball star released by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy