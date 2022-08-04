Russian prosecutors have called for a 9 and a half year prison sentence for American basketball star Brittney Griner, accused of possessing cannabis. The request came today, during the closing arguments of the trial against Griner, she was arrested six months ago at the airport in Moscow because she was found in possession of cannabis oil.
The American basketball player had admitted to possessing vaporizer cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
