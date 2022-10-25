Home World Brittney Griner, sentenced to 9 years in prison for drugs. The US: “Another farce sentence”
A Moscow Court of Appeals today upheld the nine-year prison sentence for American basketball player Brittney Griner. This was reported by the Interfax agency.

The US basketball player is accused of drug trafficking after being arrested in February in a Moscow airport in possession of cannabis oil. After today’s sentence, which Griner witnessed via video link, the basketball player could soon begin serving her sentence in a Russian prison, unless US authorities manage to negotiate a prisoner swap with Moscow. It is not clear, reports the New York Times in reporting the news, if further degrees of judgment are possible in the story of the US athlete or if her lawyers intend to pursue the path of further appeals.

“We are aware of reports from Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be unfairly detained under intolerable circumstances after another sham trial,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan after the US women’s basketball star was confirmed. . Biden, he added, was “very clear” that she should be released immediately. ”

