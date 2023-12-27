Home » “Brivido”: the return of the Horror board game from the 80s.
"Brivido": the return of the Horror board game from the 80s.

“Brivido”: the return of the Horror board game from the 80s.

It was undoubtedly one of the cult board games of the 80s like “Risiko”, “Crack”, “Cluedo”… today it has returned with a new restyling, perhaps less gloomy but still exciting to play with friends and relatives.

I’m talking about “Brivido”, now produced by Grandi Giochi but its charm of the three-dimensional cardboard castle, with the traps and dark images that bring to mind films such as “The House of Ghosts” and “Ghostbusters”, remains unchanged, creating a setting of suspense and entertainment at the same time.

The element that immediately catches the eye, compared to the MB edition that at the top of the tower, we no longer have the coffin but a ghost and to activate the traps, scattered along the path, no longer takes place via a skull but a simple ball of iron. This takes away a lot of the horror effect, seeing the skull rolling created a bloodier atmosphere.

Even the sets have changed, in the historical version, it seemed to be in the stories of Uncle Tibia’s crypt (giant bats, possessed trees, ghosts coming out of the walls), in the new one there is a structure more of an old villa for noir films and crime thrillers “Deep Red” or Agatha Christie.

The game is simple, and it is important, as it is designed to be in company and have fun, without too many rules and various complications. The various characters that each player plays (you are paranormal investigators), who have awakened the ghost of Count Spooksalot, now he wants to trap you in his castle. You will then have to exit the house, avoiding the pitfalls along the way. Whoever comes out first wins (a kind of game of goose). On the path there are boxes (danger zones) that will activate the ball thrown by the ghost but also shortcuts and secret passages.

Another difference, we no longer have the wheel but the six-sided die, one of which with the ghost to activate the fall of the ball.

The cost is not even prohibitive: 30 euros for… thrilling fun!

