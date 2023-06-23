Home » Brizna complete their new EP with “La noche más corta”
Brizna complete their new EP with “La noche más corta”

Blade is a Barcelona group born in 2019 as a result of the reunion of musicians Guillem Mora (bass and keyboards), Javier Vilarrubias (guitar), Christian Cuesta (battery) and In López (voice and guitar). His music has roots indies with an eye on the tradition of groups like Old Morla, The planets o The Pirates.

after his album “four parts” (20), now they publish “The shortest night”, the song that completes their EP “Winter Games”. This EP delves into the youthful urgency and anxiety plaguing a generation that has grown up overnight. It joins the advances “Loba” and “Mendieta”.

“The shortest night” comes to celebrate the night of San Juan, the shortest and most magical night of the year, with a story that takes place on this very night. It reflects the traditional style of that generation that is over thirty, with a story of friendship, excesses and redemptions. It’s one of those songs that hook you and it’s hard to get out of your head. The song is accompanied by a video clip directed, recorded and edited by Kiku Pinol.

