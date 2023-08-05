Broadcast of Mega matches on NBA TV | Sports

The games of Mega will also be broadcast on NBA television.

Mega is preparing for the new season in Greece. They will play two games in Mykonos against the University of Southern California and both games will be broadcast on NBA TV. The duels are scheduled for August 9 and 11 from 18:00 CET and will be able to be followed that way as well.

Meetings with NCAA teams during the summer preparations have become a tradition for Mega, since in previous years she played with teams from American colleges. Among them were Michigan, Indiana, Virginia and Kentucky, and at that time she showed herself in a very good light.

By the way, Mega started preparations on July 24 and Marko Barać’s team is slowly getting ready for the new season of the ABA league, which starts on September 29, their first opponent will be Cedevita Olimpija in Ljubljana. It is expected that the team will include several players from the champion generation of Serbia that won the European Junior Championship. Nikola Topić has arrived, they are here Bogoljub Marković, Filip Jović, Andrej Mušicki…

