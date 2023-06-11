Broadway critica “Here Lies Love” de David Byrne y Fatboy Slim

The preview of “Here Lies Love”the musical theater collaboration of David Byrne con Fatboy Slimis programmed in the Teatro Broadway of NY he June 17. According to The New York Timesa union representing Broadway musicians accuses the show’s production of using instrumental tracks instead of a live band.

The work team has stated in an official statement that “Here Lies Love It’s not a traditional Broadway musical.” According to American Federation of Musiciansthe pre-recorded music production plan violates the contract with the broadway leaguewhose regulations dictate that all musicals in the Broadway Theater must employ at least nineteen musicians.

In a statement to The Timesthe production spokesperson, Adrian Bryan-Brownstated that the tracks are “part of the karaoke genre, inherent to the theme of the musical, and have been essential for “Here Lies Love” since its inception.

“The music is drawn outside of the traditional music genre. The interpretation of live vocals on artificial tracks is fundamental to his artistic concept. The stage designer has ripped out the theater seats and built a dance floor. The idea of ​​stage and proscenium no longer exists. The Broadway Theater has been transformed into a nightclub, with all theatergoers integrated into what is happening,” the directors say. In the statement, the production of the musical advocates creating a free space for creative work. “Here Lies Love” commitment to a Broadway for everyone, where new creative forms drive the medium and create new traditions and audiences.