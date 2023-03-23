I am 26 people arrested by the French security forces during the demonstration called today in Paris on the ninth day of strikes and protests against the pension reform approved by the president Emmanuel Macron who bypassed parliament to do so. In the capital, the situation heated up, and during a confrontation with a violent group, a police officer was hit on the head with a stone block of the Parisian cobblestone. The officer was rushed to the emergency hospital. The demonstrators had gathered in the Bastille around 2 pm and from there the procession had initially developed peacefully. On the way to the theaterGarnier operaHowever, a particularly violent group joined the demonstration. Members of this group targeted a fast food joint, they have smashed the windows of a bank and those of a small supermarket, as well as destroying several benches and bus shelters. When law enforcement attempted to intervene, the officers were hit with stones and incendiary bottles thrown by some individuals in the procession. According to the calculations of the CGT trade union, they poured into the French capital 800 thousand peoplethe highest figure since January 19, the first day in which mobilizations were called.

How do you expect the police to keep their cool when for days, hours they suffer insults, throwing projectiles, mortars or Molotov cocktails and on top of that they see one of their colleagues fall before their eyes. No one could. pic.twitter.com/FkkczxE4sF — Matricule 17 (@Matricule17Ter) March 23, 2023

Stopped and wounded in Normandy

Demonstrations were also held in other cities in France. Specifically, other riots also occurred in Le Havre, Normandy, where eight people were arrested for damage to street furniture e Dumpster fire and public material. The same number of detainees also in nearby Rouen where 11 people were injured in the clashes, including a woman who complains about theamputation of his thumb, and two police officers who were also hit on the head with stones. Other clashes occurred in Lyon and Rennes.

Access to the airport is blocked

In the morning, several union anti-reform protesters CGT of Roissy Charles de Gaulle, the main airport in Paris, have blocked the highway A1 which leads to terminal 1 of the airport. Endless queues of cars and taxis are waiting to be able to cross the entrance, while lines of travelers and tourists are forced to walk along the highway to reach their terminal. The mobilizations and blockades come in the aftermath of Macron’s television interview, which far from calming the waters has aroused criticism of the poison from unions and oppositions. Interviewed by France 2 e TF1, in fact, the tenant of the Elysée went straight on his way: «The pension reform will continue its democratic path and will be applied by the end of the year». The measure, which wants to increase from 62 to 64 years old the minimum age to leave work was described by the leader in Paris not as “a luxury” but as “a necessity” to bring the social security system back into balance. Opponents, however, consider the reform “unfair”, in particular, with respect to women and employees with strenuous jobs.

Demonstration actions like wildfire

In Paris, protesters against the pension reform have invaded the railway tracks Lyon station, one of the main railway stations in Paris, from which trains also leave for Italy: the circulation of trains is disturbed. Then the actions to block the oil depots continue, but also of ports, roads, air transport, the energy sector and universities. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (Dgac) – reports The world – calls on the airlines to cancel the 30% of flights from the airport Paris-Orly and the 20% from other airports in France. Yesterday, the ports of Marseille Fosin the south of the country and Brest, in the west, were held up at the appeal of the CGT union. Inconvenience also in rail transport, with just half of the high-speed trains Sncf in circulation and a third of regional express trains. Meanwhile, the capital continues to be dotted with rubbish left on the street due to the strike network reconfirmed at least until next Monday. Schools are also mobilized: the Federation of Independent and Democratic High Schools (FIDL) has identified, together with its local committees, more than 400 high schools closed. «High school students have understood this reform and Emmanuel Macron’s political bravado very well, and will continue to mobilize» Fidl wrote in a note, specifying that the inter-union will meet this evening to decide what to do next. give to the high school movement.

