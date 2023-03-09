Home World “Broncodilatador”, new album, new pulse of Fônal
World

“Broncodilatador”, new album, new pulse of Fônal

by admin
“Broncodilatador”, new album, new pulse of Fônal

The new album of Fonal he reaches out to his former and confirms a change in his metabolism. With bronchodilator (Lunar, 2023) Extremadurans take a deep breath to convey the depths of their interior. A record that puts aside electronics to entrust itself to the tangible, to the most elemental.

There is a before and after in the career of Fonal after the publication of hammerhammer, his most eclectic album. The duo has taken a step forward leaving aside, for the moment they say, electronic sounds to sign a work that exudes instrumental architecture, of apparent, incident, simplicity.

From the extremities of that pop melodrama and that nostalgic romanticism we get stories that flirt without alibi with the speech of the immortal Jeanette, Christina Rosenvinge or the most luminous songs of The Cure, in fact they render their particular vision of A Forest which serves to close the album.

bronchodilator show us some Fonal brighter and more passionate, who now find their place and meaning in a constant evolution where they present a songbook free of prejudices and complexes in which love / heartbreak, in its best expression and sense, covers everything.

Produced and mastered by Julius Cesar Fuentes in Vegaviana (Cáceres) during the summer of 2022.

See also  Fumio Kishida reorganizes the ruling party to replace the Chinese hawks and replaces the dovish veteran | Japanese election | Liberal Democratic Party

You may also like

Russia has the resources for two more years...

Participate in Palermo, Scoma at AMG Energia and...

El Salvador’s huge new prison

ASTI COMICS – Saturday 20 May 2023 –...

Switzerland, Putin’s assets and his cellist accused of...

Udinese – From the duel in attack to...

The BTp Italia closes close to 10 billion....

Marko Miljković posted on Instagram Fun

princess visits Irish Guards in snow- TV Courier

Criticizing Israel is suddenly the new order for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy