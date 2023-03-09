The new album of Fonal he reaches out to his former and confirms a change in his metabolism. With bronchodilator (Lunar, 2023) Extremadurans take a deep breath to convey the depths of their interior. A record that puts aside electronics to entrust itself to the tangible, to the most elemental.

There is a before and after in the career of Fonal after the publication of hammerhammer, his most eclectic album. The duo has taken a step forward leaving aside, for the moment they say, electronic sounds to sign a work that exudes instrumental architecture, of apparent, incident, simplicity.

From the extremities of that pop melodrama and that nostalgic romanticism we get stories that flirt without alibi with the speech of the immortal Jeanette, Christina Rosenvinge or the most luminous songs of The Cure, in fact they render their particular vision of A Forest which serves to close the album.

bronchodilator show us some Fonal brighter and more passionate, who now find their place and meaning in a constant evolution where they present a songbook free of prejudices and complexes in which love / heartbreak, in its best expression and sense, covers everything.

Produced and mastered by Julius Cesar Fuentes in Vegaviana (Cáceres) during the summer of 2022.