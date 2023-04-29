Bronx cop stops detectives from arresting her dealer boyfriend | Info

Alisa Bajraktarević, a police officer from the Bronx, prevented law enforcement from arresting her boyfriend, who is suspected of being a dealer.

Source: Instagram @alisa_619

Bronx cop, Alisa Bajraktarević, 33, is under investigation after she tried to stop narcotics detectives from arresting a major drug dealer suspected to be her boyfriend.

Alisa is an officer of the Bronx Robbery Division. When detectives stopped the car containing her alleged boyfriend and her, Alisa caused such a big problem that the cops had to call for backup, sources from the investigation said. After that, she was transferred to work in the office and her weapons were confiscated.

Little is known about their alleged relationship, but a source says the two met at the gym and Alisa was warned to stay away from him. When the police stopped the car in which the policewoman and her boyfriend were, they planned to search the vehicle and possibly arrest a potential drug dealer. The source states that the police considered him a “major player”. The source also said that the police did not know that Alisa was a member of the law enforcement until she got out of the vehicle and introduced herself.

The police let her boyfriend go, but they called Internal Control, which launched an investigation against Alice. “They tell you from day one that you shouldn’t associate with known criminals. Such a person will end up using you as a get out of jail free card, which he did“, said the source.

Bajraktarević denied that her boyfriend was a drug dealer and that the police were preparing to arrest him. She said the car was parked when officers came to investigate, but would not elaborate on what happened. Alisa has been working in the police force in New York for 11 years, writes nypost.com.

Police sources state that a police officer who associates with a criminal can be criminally charged and convicted if found to have broken the law.

