Brony James NBA Biography and Match Against Mega | Sport

At only 18 years old, Brony James suffered a cardiac arrest during training and was rushed to the hospital because of it.

Source: Profimedia

The first drama took place at basketball training University of Southern California (USC), as the 18-year-old collapsed on the field Brony James. The eldest son LeBron James he experienced acute cardiac arrest, which means that his heart momentarily stopped pumping and delivering blood to vital organs. Now, according to the American media, he is stable, but more than that is not known.

Lebron had his oldest son when he was only 19 years old. Broni’s mother Savannah Brinson was 18 years old in 2004, and the couple got married in 2013. By then, the talented Brony was already getting offers to go to college, which LeBron publicly criticized and pointed out that it was not normal for someone to scout a 10-year-old child.

As a child, Broni played football in addition to basketball, while his father forbade him to play American football and hockey because the risk of injury was too great. During his high school career, he left an impression on someone, and some thought that he did not belong in the NBA, and if he had not suffered a cardiac arrest, he would have played against Mege!

FIRST MEGA, NCAA, THEN THE DRAFT! BUT NOW EVERYTHING IS IN THE QUESTION!



See description

LEBRON’S SON ENDED UP IN THE HOSPITAL INSTEAD OF THE MATCH WITH MEGA: Dad was waiting for him in the NBA, and then suddenly his HEART STOPPED!

Hide description

Source: YouTube/ESPNBr. picture: 9 1 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: YouTube/Screenshot/ EliteMixtapesBr. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: YouTube/Screenshot/ EliteMixtapesBr. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: YouTube/Screenshot/ EliteMixtapesBr. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: YouTube/Screenshot/ EliteMixtapesBr. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: YouTube/Screenshot/ EliteMixtapesBr. picture: 9 8 / 9 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 9 9 / 9 AD

Brony James planned to spend a year with USC’s “Trojans”, as they call it, and enter the NBA draft in 2024, but now that is in question. Before the start of the NCAA season, it was planned that USC would have a tour of Europe where they would play three matches, one of which was against Mega. Now that’s all in question…

LEBRON IS WAITING FOR HIM IN THE NBA!



See description

LEBRON’S SON ENDED UP IN THE HOSPITAL INSTEAD OF THE MATCH WITH MEGA: Dad was waiting for him in the NBA, and then suddenly his HEART STOPPED!

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 1 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 2 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 3 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 4 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 5 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 6 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 7 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 8 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 9 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 10 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 11 / 13 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 13 12 / 13 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 13 13 / 13

Lebron has a great relationship with his son, he often comes to see him and has repeatedly pointed out that he plans to before the end of his career play with him in the NBA team. Projections of his draft position have varied, with LeBron reportedly turning down a long-term deal with the Lakers in order to be a free agent when a team drafts Brony.

CHRIS PAUL IS HIS GODFATHER, AND HE’S ALREADY MAKING MILLIONS!

Source: Profimedia

One of the best playmakers today Kris Pol is the godfather of Brony James, and during his high school days Brony had already become a millionaire. He signed sponsorship contracts with various companies and manufacturers of sports equipment and it is estimated that he earns 8,000,000 dollars annually.

It is also interesting that his father is not his favorite basketball player. Although for a time he wore the number 23 in his honor, he decided to wear the number 0 in college in honor of his favorite basketball player Russell Westbrook.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:01:32 Sixth Personal – S5N25 Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

