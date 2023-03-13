The story of the Pontiff in a podcast created by VaticanNews on the occasion of today’s anniversary. «I didn’t imagine that I would be the Pope of the Third World War». In Santa Marta this morning a Mass with the cardinals present in Rome

AsiaNews – An early morning Mass celebrated in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta together with all the cardinals present in Rome. This is how Pope Francis recalled today the anniversary of the ten years after his election as successor of Peter, which took place on March 13, 2013.

No text or other details on the celebration were released by the Vatican press office. But VaticanNews today publishes the “Popecast”, a “podcast” created with Pope Francis precisely on the occasion of this day and broadcast through the channels of Vatican Radio. A short story rather than a real interview, in which the Pope looks back over these ten years from his point of view.

«Time is “pressurous”… it’s in a hurry – he comments -. When you want to seize today, it’s already yesterday. Living like this is new. These ten years have been just like this: a tension, living in tension». When asked which was the most beautiful moment Francesco quotes themeeting in St. Peter’s Square with the elderly, on 28 September 2014: «The elderly are wisdom and they help me a lot. I’m old too, aren’t I?”

As for the worst moment, the thought goes to the many occasions in which he crossed paths with the theme of war: from visits to the graves of killed soldiers to the many conflicts that continue to bloody the world. “I think of the mothers who receive the letter of a son who died in the war: this makes me suffer a lot – the Pope recounts -. I didn’t imagine that I would be the Pope of the Third World War. I thought that Syria was a singular fact – he adds – but then came Yemen, the tragedy of the Rohingya. Behind the wars is the arms industry. It pains me to see the dead guys – both Russians and Ukrainians, I don’t care – who don’t come back. It’s hard”.

Hence the only gift he would really like to receive on the occasion of this tenth anniversary: ​​«Peace! We need peace!» he replies without hesitation.

Finally, when asked about his dreams for the future in the podcast, the Pope entrusts three words: «Brotherhood, tears and smiles. Human brotherhood: we are all brothers, make up. And then learn not to be afraid to cry and smile. When a person knows how to cry and smile, he has his feet on the ground and his gaze on the horizon of the future. But if a person can’t cry it means that something is wrong. And if you forgot the smile even worse.