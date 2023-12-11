Home » Brotherhoods
World

Brotherhoods

by admin
Brotherhoods

On the occasion of the presentation of the book La pillory by Alessandro Barbano1Professor Sabino Cassese recounted a comment to a former student of his who had become a magistrate of the republic: he pointed out to him that although he was very scrupulous and competent in his work in court, he was equally insensitive to the self-government of the judicial system: “if you if a piece of the roof fell while you were writing your sentences you wouldn’t even notice it” This is more or less what Professor Cassese reported.

We could add the jeremiads of important sociologists who never miss an opportunity to underline the importance of intermediate bodies and complain about their lack of involvement, even in this case without an in-depth analysis of what the representation structures, their apparatuses, the resources have gradually become. from which they benefit.

One wonders why there is a halfway analysis.

If the two cornerstones of the modern state are efficient administration and citizens’ sense of belonging, both are absent in Italy. Magistrates, trade unionists and the other myriads of corporations or associations are like the rest of Italians, the shadows are the same.

Ours is a society where the relationship between career and results measurable with reality has always been irrelevant. Ours is a system with its own profound balance, reluctant to be reformed as the different components that have become intertwined have a common substratum: a radical individualism, many widespread interests to protect, a great metabolizing capacity.

Over time, social conglomerates have developed in our country whose primary interest is self-preservation; no matter what the cost, they oppose every reform and work to delegitimize anyone who proposes in some way to change, to improve. The fate of our reformers shows this.

See also  Copenhagen, shooting in a shopping center

We are a conglomerate of self-referential corporations and touching one of them would run the risk of unraveling the tangle that holds them all together: school, university, medicine, justice, and so on and so forth. Each self-referential, untouchable. There is no real custom capable of innervating the social context, there are no shared rules and in the face of the absence of a community ethos, self-reported interests prevail.

What Professor Cassese or others alike complain about does not happen by chance or by bad luck: the social capital of a people, its character, are necessarily connected to its history, to roots that determine them, trigger a supply circuit, a retrofit . And our vices have been repeated for centuries, we could at least go back to the end of the Renaissance: temporal myopia, jealous defense of the particular, repetition of formulas that becomes a real cultural tic, the bureaucratic sedimentation that represents the precipitation of the substantial elements of character. It is our long history that has made the rules of the system solid and “rather than changing them, it is necessary for those who operate to adapt to them as skilfully as possible.”2

1 On 5 December 2023 at Maxxi in Rome.

2 Alberto Asor Rosa, Machiavelli and Italy, Einaudi, 2019, page 198.

You may also like

Jordi Serradell, review of his album Eternitat (2023)

Udinese-Sassuolo/ Here’s who will be the referee of...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Default votes in Africa ~ dohouatt

What is the country in Latin America that...

Saddam Hussein was captured twenty years ago. Easy...

“An Important Symbol of the Chinese National Spirit”...

How much money would Anamaria Prodan have received...

“Those who illegalize receive bribes”, Petro’s controversial response...

an app designed with kids for kids

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy