Brotherhoods

On the occasion of the presentation of the book La pillory by Alessandro Barbano Professor Sabino Cassese recounted a comment to a former student of his who had become a magistrate of the republic: he pointed out to him that although he was very scrupulous and competent in his work in court, he was equally insensitive to the self-government of the judicial system: “if you if a piece of the roof fell while you were writing your sentences you wouldn’t even notice it” This is more or less what Professor Cassese reported.

We could add the jeremiads of important sociologists who never miss an opportunity to underline the importance of intermediate bodies and complain about their lack of involvement, even in this case without an in-depth analysis of what the representation structures, their apparatuses, the resources have gradually become. from which they benefit.

One wonders why there is a halfway analysis.

If the two cornerstones of the modern state are efficient administration and citizens’ sense of belonging, both are absent in Italy. Magistrates, trade unionists and the other myriads of corporations or associations are like the rest of Italians, the shadows are the same.

Ours is a society where the relationship between career and results measurable with reality has always been irrelevant. Ours is a system with its own profound balance, reluctant to be reformed as the different components that have become intertwined have a common substratum: a radical individualism, many widespread interests to protect, a great metabolizing capacity.

Over time, social conglomerates have developed in our country whose primary interest is self-preservation; no matter what the cost, they oppose every reform and work to delegitimize anyone who proposes in some way to change, to improve. The fate of our reformers shows this.

We are a conglomerate of self-referential corporations and touching one of them would run the risk of unraveling the tangle that holds them all together: school, university, medicine, justice, and so on and so forth. Each self-referential, untouchable. There is no real custom capable of innervating the social context, there are no shared rules and in the face of the absence of a community ethos, self-reported interests prevail.

What Professor Cassese or others alike complain about does not happen by chance or by bad luck: the social capital of a people, its character, are necessarily connected to its history, to roots that determine them, trigger a supply circuit, a retrofit . And our vices have been repeated for centuries, we could at least go back to the end of the Renaissance: temporal myopia, jealous defense of the particular, repetition of formulas that becomes a real cultural tic, the bureaucratic sedimentation that represents the precipitation of the substantial elements of character. It is our long history that has made the rules of the system solid and “rather than changing them, it is necessary for those who operate to adapt to them as skilfully as possible.”

