Brothers died six hours apart Info

The older brother died of a pulmonary embolism.

Two brothers, aged 38 and 32, died six hours apartafter it is the older one of them died after a few days of fighting for his life. As stated, the younger, after learning what happened to his own brother, suffered a heart attack, as a result of which he also died.

An unprecedented tragedy happened in Thessaloniki, when Theodoris (38) and his younger brother (32), a few years younger passed away only six hours apart. As stated, the older brother had a traffic accident while driving a motorcycle, after which he was in the hospital for treatment for several days.

After being transferred to rehabilitation, Teodorisa fell ill suddenlyand only a day and a half later, on June 9, he died due to a pulmonary embolism. Earlier on the same day, the doctor called his younger brother and informed him about the deterioration of his health condition. Just a few hours later, tragic news followed.

However, the tragedies for Father Geogos did not end there. As soon as he found out that he lost one of his sons, six hours later, the other died as a result of a myocardial infarction.

“Two of my children left with a difference of 6 hours. The older one had a traffic accident with his motorcycle and after some time he left. And the other one could not stand the pain. He was upset, very sad and beside himself, his heart could not stand it. I’m also alone lost my wife to cancer 28 years ago and now I’m alone. These guys were my support. I do not have anyone. Only my brother is left. What to say. My children were flowers. They had no health problems. I can’t believe it,” he said in shock.

He was broken by grief for his brother

The uncle of the young man, Vasili, also spoke for the Greek media, who stated how they were the brothers were very close.

“They shared great love and weakness for each other. They were very kind children, soulful. They were always there for each other in everything. The older man broke his leg in a traffic accident, stayed in the hospital for ten days, underwent leg surgery and was transferred to a rehabilitation center. The day after the transport, he died of a pulmonary embolism. They took his brother out of the rehabilitation center and they called the younger one to come and told him he had died. He got angry, irritated and told his friends who were with him that he was dizzy and fell. An ambulance came, tried to resuscitate him and took him to the hospital. But on the way he could not stand it and left. The children didn’t get to live,” he said, overcome with pain.

The cause of death of the 38-year-old was pulmonary embolism, on June 9, 2020. year at 2:15 p.m., it says in his death certificate. Six hours later, at 20:12 in the evening, the 32-year-old also died of a myocardial infarction – as expressly stated in the death certificate: recent myocardial infarction – thrombosis of the right coronary artery, the Greek portal Protothema.gr reports.

