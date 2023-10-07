Home » Brothers from Havana Save Two Children from Drowning: Heroes of the Boardwalk
Brothers from Havana Save Two Children from Drowning: Heroes of the Boardwalk

Brothers from Havana Save Two Children from Drowning: Heroes of the Boardwalk

Cuban Brothers César and Alejandro Save Two Children from Drowning in Havana

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – In a heroic act, two Cuban brothers, César and Alejandro, saved the lives of two children on the Havana boardwalk. The brothers, who were not professional rescuers, jumped into the water and prevented the minors from drowning in turbulent waves caused by the weather conditions. The incident took place on Wednesday near the Riviera hotel.

Videos and testimonies sent to the independent media outlet, Cybercuba, showed the distressing moments in which the brothers struggled to pull the teenagers out of the water. The strength of the waves and the presence of reefs made their rescue efforts even more challenging. Fortunately, with the help of a rope thrown by another person on the wall, César and Alejandro managed to get the boys to safety.

The dramatic footage also captured the immediate response of firefighters who provided support to the brothers in saving the children. Sadly, one of the boys had to receive resuscitation on the spot due to his delicate health condition.

Both minors were promptly taken to nearby health centers for medical treatment. One of them sustained injuries and was later transferred to the Juan Manuel Márquez hospital for further care.

The brave actions of César and Alejandro, who reside in Línea and E, in Vedado, have been widely recognized, and their feat serves as an inspiring example of selflessness and heroism. They risked their own lives to save the lives of others in a moment of great danger.

The Cuban community and people worldwide are applauding their bravery and expressing their admiration for the two brothers. Their selfless act reminds us of the importance of being vigilant and ready to help others in times of crisis.

