Brothers Noam and Alma Or were released from Hamas captivity on November 25, only to discover that their mother had died.

Two Israeli brothers who were held captive in Gaza for 50 days were finally released, but their joy turned to heartbreak upon learning of their mother’s death. Noam and Alma Or, aged 17 and 13 respectively, had not seen their mother since they were separated on October 7 during the brutal Hamas attacks on their community.

Their uncle, Ahal Besorai, revealed that the children didn’t know their mother had already passed away. The tragedy struck when they were reunited with their grandmother and older brother, and the news of their mother’s death was broken to them. The family’s father, Dror, is still missing and believed to be held captive in Gaza.

The family lived in Kibbutz Be’eri, a close-knit farming community that became the target of Hamas militants. Militants killed more than 120 residents and took others hostage. Noam and Alma were among those who were held captive and were kept in a room with another woman from their kibbutz.

Recent truce deals allowed hundreds of hostages to be released every day, bringing the family some relief as Noam and Alma were among those who were allowed to return home. The family is now focused on their recovery, concerned about the trauma that may linger after such a harrowing experience.

