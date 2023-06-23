BRT 2022 is an excellent year: turnover of 1.88 billion euros, up 6%. Sustainability and innovation the key points – Companies

2022 ended positively for BRT, the main express transport operator in Italy controlled by the Geopost Group. In fact, the recorded turnover was 1.88 billion euros, up 6% on the previous year (1.77 billion euros).

The positive trend of BRT is also the result of the implementation of various innovative projects developed for e-commerce, a market segment of interest to BRT, and of investments in sustainability, which are increasingly a competitive lever for companies and a “value” recognized by consumers: 64% of regular e-shoppers are more inclined to buy from a site that offers sustainable delivery options (Source: Geopost’s E-shoppers Barometer).

During 2022 and in the first months of 2023, BRT strengthened its e-commerce services, another pillar of the group’s growth. The first novelty, previewed at Netcomm 2023, are the lockers: a system that will become increasingly central in the delivery methods of products purchased online.

Within the year, over 150 BRT lockers will be installed in the main Italian cities and positioned in strategic places, both indoors and outdoors, to facilitate the consumer experience. The service has already started with the installation of the first plants in the cities of Milan, Bergamo, Brescia, Florence, Bologna and Venice.

The novelty of the lockers is integrated into BRT’s Out of Home strategy, which combines sustainability and convenience to meet the needs of consumers, who already have over 7,000 BRT-fermopoints available, from which to choose the place of delivery and withdraw. The other novelty regarding e-commerce is Plug & Ship, a service to support innovation and business growth, aimed above all at SMEs. It is a plug-in that is part of BRT’s e-commerce solutions, which allows businesses to integrate their businesses with over 80 global marketplaces.

In 2022 BRT reduced CO2 emissions per package delivered by 14.1% compared to 2020, the goal is a 25% reduction in 2025 to become the reference supplier for sustainable deliveries. A process that has already begun throughout the group: in 2022, 235 million carbon neutral deliveries were made and CO2 emissions compensation projects were implemented. BRT will continue to incentivize first, middle and last mile partners in the green transition by investing in charging station infrastructure.

The fleet used by BRT consists of over 1,200 low-emission vehicles, including electric and natural gas, and 80% of the other vehicles meet the Euro 5 and 6 standards. Furthermore, Geopost – of which BRT is a part – is the first company in the Delivery sector to have received Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval for its short- and long-term targets for reducing CO2 emissions.

