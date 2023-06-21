bruce brown left denver | Sport

The “X factor” of Denver’s title is leaving the team.

Denver Nuggets basketball player Bruce Brown will leave Denver and reject the offer of 6.8 million dollars for the season, which was automatically delivered to him. With that move, he will become a free agent and will be able to pay for great games in the championship season of the Nuggets, during which he averaged 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds as a wing player, in the last game of the finals he added 10, but the numbers did not reflect his contribution to Denver’s historic success.

Brown arrived in Denver last summer from the Brooklyn Nets, signed a contract for 13 million for two seasons and showed everyone that he is worth much more. In the final series against Miami, he scored 21 points in the fourth game, including 11 in the final quarter. It is interesting that even in the deciding match, his basket was crucial, with a minute and a half to go, after which he made free throws to “certify” the triumph.

During the title celebration, Braun (26) was one of the most cheerful at the championship parade, and afterwards in Las Vegas, where he joined social networks and in a video accused Nikola Jokić of getting him drunk.

The former 42nd pick in the 2018 draft has been waiting for this season since the beginning of his NBA career, which he spent in Detroit and Boston, and he arrived at the right time to sign a much richer contract by his 27th birthday, on August 15. the one he had until now.

