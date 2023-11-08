Bruce Springsteen adds a third date in Madrid

The great demand for tickets for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concerts in Madrid, with nearly 100,000 tickets sold in just one hour, has led the artist to confirm a third date. To the June 12 and 14 is now added June 17, 2024Also in the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium.

Tickets for this new concert on June 17 are now on sale through doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price is 65, 72, 82, 92, 108 and 128 euros for reserved seat tickets in the stands and 128 euros for Front Court and 88 euros for Back Court (VAT included, distribution costs not included). A maximum of six tickets can be purchased per purchase.

Las tickets for the concert on June 20 at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona will go on sale on Tuesday, November 14 starting at 10:00 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s tour last summer was one of the great events of recent times, with some dates in Barcelona in which celebrities of the caliber of Steven Spielberg or Tom Hawks could be seen with their respective families. But there are still many great moments to live with Springsteen at the helm. Now he announces a world tour that will take him and The E Street Band through Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway, to finish in the United Kingdom with a concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25.

