Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band al Circo Massimo

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are back in Italy after 7 long years and are about to land in the capital too. On May 18 the tour will start from Ferrara, at the Giorgio Bassani Urban Park. But on May 21 Bruce Springsteen will set fire to the Circus Maximus in Rome. The last live will be on July 25 at Prato della Gerascia, in the Monza National Autodrome, the date that will close the 2023 European tour of the greatest rock performer of all time.

The great rock of Springsteen and The E Street Band in Rome

The Power of Rock by Springsteen and the E Street Band (Roy Bittan piano and synthesizers, Nils Lofgren guitar and vocals, Patti Scialfa guitar and vocals, Garry Tallent bass, Stevie Van Zandt guitar and vocals, Max Weinberg drums, Soozie Tyrell violin, guitar and voice, Jake Clemons saxophone and Charlie Giordano keyboards) continues to overwhelm and make the audience dream. It will be an extraordinary show, as per tradition, judging by the over 117,000 spectators literally bewitched by the European debut in Barcelona, ​​the first open-air date after 10pm in the American arenas (it will return to the USA in August for a second part of the tour, at the conclusion of the 31 appointments in the old continent, all sold out).

Almost three hours of show, which began with No Surrender, and continued with a roundup of some of the most famous songs of an amazing and passionate career, which immediately sent the fans into a frenzy: Dancing In The Dark, Badlands, Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out , Glory Days, Wrecking Ball, The Rising, Thunder Road Born In The USA, Born To Run, are just some of the generational anthems with which Springsteen and the E Street Band made the spectators flock to Barcelona dream, together with Only the Strong Survive and the famous Nightshift by the Commodores (from the recent “Only the strong survive”, published at the end of last year, already certified Gold Record in Italy, recorded by Springsteen to celebrate soul music).

The concert in Rome

The Rome concert is the most anticipated of 2023, it will be a return of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to the capital. The Concert Area will open at 14.00. At 4.30 pm The White Buffalo will perform (the musical project of the American singer-songwriter Jake Smith and a much loved band on the international music scene) followed at 5.45 pm by Sam Fender (who, after Ferrara, will return to the stage of the Circus Maximus). In Rome, the Concert Area is divided into two sectors (Pit and Posto Unico), each with its own services, both refreshment points with food and drinks, and toilets.

After the concerts in Ferrara and Rome, special trains will be available, offering the opportunity to return home comfortably immediately after the show. Tickets and information are available at all Trenitalia sales channels. The planned routes are as follows:

From Ferrara to Milano Centrale on 19/05/2023 – 02:00 with stop at Bologna Centrale (arrival 02:25/departure 02:35), arrival in Milano Centrale at 03:40

From Roma Termini to Milano Centrale on 22/05/2023 – 02:00 with stops in Florence Santa Maria Novella (arrival 03:34/departure 03:44) and Bologna Centrale (arrival 04:22/departure 04:25), arrival in Milano Centrale at 05:35

From Roma Termini to Salerno on 22/05/2023 – 02:00 with stop at Napoli Centrale (arrival 03:05/departure 03:20), arrival in Salerno at 03:50

In addition, extraordinary trains have been added from Ferrara to Padua and Bologna

From Ferrara to Padua on 19/05/2023 – 01.35am (Rovigo at 01.51am; Terme Euganee at 02.16am) arrival in Padua at 02.28am – Free for Ferrara concert ticket holders

From Ferrara to Bologna on 19/05/2023 – 01:10 (without intermediate stops) with arrival in Bologna Centrale at 01:40 – 02:35 (without intermediate stops) with arrival in Bologna Centrale at 03:05







