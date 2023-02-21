Bruce Willis announced, almost a year ago, that he was giving up his acting career due to the fact that he was diagnosed with aphasia. Unfortunately, in recent months the condition of the American superstar has worsened and his family has revealed that he is suffering from an incurable disease.

Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. “Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. “Unfortunately, communication challenges are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is dealing with,” the family said in a statement posted on the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association’s website.

“The cruel disease can ‘hit anyone,’ but for people under 60, frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, is the most common form of dementia, and because diagnosis can take years, FTD is probably much more widespread than we know and there is no treatment for now.”

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a group of disorders that lead to damage to the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. Depending on the brain regions affected, the disease causes changes in social behavior, personality and/or loss of language skills. Some people (between 10% and 20%) with this disease also develop neuromuscular and movement disorders, such as parkinsonism or motor neuron disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The onset of frontotemporal dementia is one of the causes that leads to the onset of early dementia. Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, in the early stages of FTD memory does not suffer. The disease appears at an earlier age than other types of dementia, often between the ages of 40 and 60, and is the most common form of dementia among people under 60. A person with this may have difficulty understanding words, may start acting impulsively or have extreme changes in personality. Patients may also have a lack of interest in normal activities. Frontotemporal dementia can have signs similar to Alzheimer’s, including memory loss, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Photo source: billboard