Many Red Star fans have forgotten that more than ten years ago, Brazilian footballer Bruno Mezenga played for their team.

The former Red Star striker at the very end of his playing career could make one of the strangest transfers! The Brazilian giant Santos is interested in bringing him to their ranks Bruno Mezengo (34), a goalscorer who failed to prove himself in Serbia, but is now experiencing a second youth in his native country.

Mezenga is currently a member of the Agua Santa team and with that team he made a real sensation in the state championship of Paulista. They reached the final, thanks to his fantastic games, which made the famous black and white club take a look. The team for which Pele and Neymar played at one time is already in advanced negotiations regarding the engagement of the striker, who stayed in Serbian football for only six months.

See details from that part of his career:

Mezenga arrived in Serbia during the summer of 2011, which was his fifth loan from Flamengo. Throughout the autumn, he tried to find his goal-scoring form, and even the most ardent fans of Crvena zvezda would now have a hard time remembering what his performance was at the Serbian club. However, one mastery is not forgotten.

The Brazilian collected 18 matches, scored five goals, two of which were in the European qualifiers, but the greatest mastery was seen in Serbian football. Bruno Mezenga hit the Smederevo net in a very attractive way, which became one of the iconic moments in the years that were difficult for the red and whites. Check out that mastery:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFU-0vcU39I

Eurogoal by the Brazilian striker in the duel with Smedereva.
