Brunori and Palermo together until 2027, we are working on the renewal

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 seconds ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Starting from certainties to build your own future. So Palermo is planning the 2023/2024 season which wants to live as a protagonist in the Serie B championship. And certainly the captain of the rosanero…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Brunori and Palermo together until 2027, work is underway for the renewal appeared 5 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».