Listen to the audio version of the article

A policeman was stabbed to death in Brussels. This was announced by the public prosecutor of the capital. The attack took place in the Schaerbeek neighborhood and allegedly involved another officer who was injured. According to local media, quoted by the Belgian agency, the killer shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ (God is great) before striking.

The attack involved two policemen and took place shortly after 7 pm in Rue d’Aerschot, near the Gare du Nord, one of the main railway stations in the Belgian capital. The attacker was ‘neutralized’ by the police. Several media reports that the man who attacked the police shouted “Allah Akbar”, but the prosecutor’s office has neither confirmed nor denied the news. According to Le Soir, one of the main Belgian newspapers, the authorities “are also evaluating the terrorist trail”.

Police said that “one of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife. The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An agent from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker ”. The two injured policemen and the attacker were transported to the hospital where one of the two officers died.

The Belgian anti-terrorism prosecutor, according to local media, has taken control of the investigation. According to the French-speaking Belgian radio-television, the attacker is YM, he is 32 years old, and is included in the database monitored by the Coordination Body for Threat Analysis in the category of “potential violent extremists”. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his closeness to the federal police forces via twitter