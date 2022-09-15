Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – The European Commission presented today, Thursday 15 September, an innovative bill to fight against acts of piracy on the Internet. The proposal introduces specific safety standards that objects with digital components – from refrigerators to mobile phones – will have to respect in in order to limit cyber attacks and computer fraud as much as possible. According to the most recent statistics, there is cyber blackmail in the world today every 11 seconds.

“The European Union has been at the forefront of creating a cybersecurity ecosystem through regulations on critical infrastructure, cyber security preparedness and response as well as cybersecurity certification,” he explained at a press conference in Brussels. the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas -. Today we complete this ecosystem with a law that brings security to everyone’s homes ».

Cybercrimes reached a total worldwide value of 5,500 billion euros in 2021. The text of the regulation proposed today provides for mandatory requirements for individual products, assigns particular responsibilities to manufacturing companies and guarantees more information for consumers.

“We want our standards to become an international reference point,” explained Commissioner for Industry Thierry Breton. “The proposed regulation – explains the EU executive – will apply to all products that are directly or indirectly connected to another device or to the Network. Certain exceptions are envisaged for products for which the cyber security requirements are already defined in existing Community standards, for example for medical devices, for airplanes or for cars ”. The text will have to be negotiated and approved by the Council and Parliament.

Specifically, manufacturers will have to sell safe products, guarantee their safety with regular updates for a minimum of five years and inform the community in the event of a security breach. The CE mark will indicate the compliance of products with the new rules, so that they can circulate freely in the internal market. National authorities will have to withdraw from the market products that do not comply with the new safety standards and fine the respective manufacturers. “Today’s proposals mark a welcome change in the reality of the poor cybersecurity of consumer goods, but we need further improvements to make this law fully effective for people – commented Ursula Pachl, Deputy Director General of the European Consumer Organization. -. Consumers must also have more effective redress mechanisms at their disposal to obtain fair compensation when things go wrong. ‘