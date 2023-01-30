Home World Brussels, stabbing in the metro: one injured in the station of the EU institutions
Brussels, stabbing in the metro: one injured in the station of the EU institutions

Brussels, stabbing in the metro: one injured in the station of the EU institutions

One person was injured in a knife attack in the Schuman metro station in Brussels, the one near the headquarters of the European Union. According to local media, the attacker was stopped by the officers, who promptly intervened. Witnesses say that the man sparked panic in the subway station, walking with a knife in his hand, and that he allegedly tried to attack a woman with a stroller.

The Belgian sites show videos, shot by witnesses, with the images of the arrest of the attacker, a young man wearing a striped shirt, trousers and dark jacket, whom the agents at gunpoint make him lie down on the ground. Some witnesses reported three people, a woman and two men, who were injured in the stabbing. But the federal police confirmed that “one person was injured and a suspect was detained”.

A witness cited by The Free Belgium he recounted: “My wife saw a man armed with a knife on the subway train heading towards the city center.” Furthermore, according to another witness, the suspect then tried to continue the attack by running inside the station and trying to attack a woman with a stroller.

Train circulation has resumed but at the moment access is not allowed from the entrance to the Schuman station located a stone’s throw from Palazzo Berlaymont, headquarters of the EU Commission.

