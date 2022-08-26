Home World Brussels: van against the tables of a bar in the center, 6 injured. The driver on the run
Brussels: van against the tables of a bar in the center, 6 injured. The driver on the run

It is a manhunt in Brussels, even with a helicopter in flight, after a van swept over the outdoor area of ​​a restaurant in a pedestrian area in the heart of the Belgian capital at full speed. Six minor injuries were recorded, for which transport to the hospital was not necessary. The police found the van used in the crash, as reported by the newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, in rue du Meridien, about a kilometer from the scene, while the driver fled and police searches are still ongoing. , who gave no other indications on the gesture.

“In contact with our security services. The situation is closely followed. Thanks to the emergency services for their efforts, ”Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden reacted on Twitter. The accident took place around 1 pm in rue Saint-Michel, a perpendicular to rue Neuve. The van was found a couple of hours later, but still no trace of the driver. This was reported by the Belgian media.

“A van entered the rue Saint-Michel, made a U-turn in this same street and headed for the outside area of ​​a club – said the mayor of Brussels Philippe Close -. Fortunately, people managed to avoid the van. Some people are in a state of shock but no one injured has required transport to the hospital ”. «What is certain is that the vehicle was traveling at very high speed and headed for the outdoor area. But I will not draw conclusions before the investigators, “he said

